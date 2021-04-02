'A Lot of Teams' Think Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell With Fifth Pick

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a dilemma with the fifth overall pick. Should they take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase?

Both are considered "blue chip" prospects. Chase is higher on a lot of big boards, but Sewell addresses the Bengals' need to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.

NFL teams believe the decision is an easy one according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"I got a lot of teams because we talked about Ja'Marr Chase there and they said 'no, if you're the Bengals and I'm the Bengals, I protect Joe Burrow.' That offensive line was in shambles at times last year."

The teams telling Garafolo that the Bengals need to take Sewell could be hoping Chase falls to them. The Dolphins and Lions would probably love to see the LSU star on the board when they're on the clock with the sixth or seventh picks, respectively.

It's smokescreen season. And if the Eagles thought that highly of Sewell, then they wouldn't have traded down from No. 6 to No. 12 last week.

The Sewell vs. Chase debate rages on. The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

