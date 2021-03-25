Three Teams That Should Trade for Bengals Running Back Giovani Bernard

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have received inquiries from multiple teams about trading veteran running back Giovani Bernard according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old has been a leader on and off the field since Cincinnati took him in the second-round (37th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Bengals would clear over $4 million in 2021 cap space if they moved on from Bernard, who's entering the last year of his contract. Here are three teams that should be interested in the veteran running back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs haven't re-signed Leonard Fournette and Bernard is exactly what they're missing on offense. He's an elite pass protector with good hands and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Tampa Bay was interested in James White, but he re-signed with the Patriots. Bernard is a more versatile player and could make life much easier on Tom Brady and company.

Potential Trade: The Bengals should ask for the Buccaneers' 2021 fourth-round pick (137th overall) in a potential deal.

Green Bay Packers

They just signed Aaron Jones to a big contract extension, but adding Bernard would give the Packers a great third-down back that would thrive in pass protection.

Green Bay took A.J. Dillon in the draft last offseason, but they're in win-now mode. Bernard would be a great fit alongside Aaron Rodgers in crucial third-down situations. The Packers have 10 draft picks and could send one to the Bengals in exchange for Bernard.

Potential Trade: Cincinnati should ask for Green Bay's 2021 fourth-round pick (135th overall).

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are hoping to make a deep playoff run following the acquisitions of J.J. Watt, A.J. Green and Rodney Hudson. They might as well add a proven running back in Bernard. Chase Edmonds would be the lead back, but there are more than enough touches to go around.

Bernard could help keep Kyler Murray upright and he would be another piece of the puzzle in Arizona. The Cardinals are in a tough division and they can't take their foot off the gas if they're going to make a playoff run.

Potential Trade: Arizona only has five draft picks, but they could offer Cincinnati their 2021 fifth-round selection (160th overall) and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Listening to Trade Offers for Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

How Much Does Ryan Kerrigan Have Left?

Could Bengals Make a Run at Free Agent Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins?

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts

Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen Signing With Cincinnati

Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency

Four Players the Bengals Should Sign

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook