Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate For Bengals

Cincinnati is expected to take Chase or Sewell with the Fifth Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase showed the Bengals and the rest of the NFL that he's an elite athlete on Wednesday. Scouts were blown away by his performance at LSU's Pro Day.

Teams that need help at wide receiver should run to the podium to take Chase if he's available when they're on the clock.

The 21-year-old checks all of the boxes—from production, to athleticism and strength—he looks like the next great NFL wide receiver.

Some will say the Bengals have to take a lineman with the fifth pick, but one Twitter exchange between film analyst Joe Goodberry and offensive line expert Brandon Thorn explained why Cincinnati can take Chase and still upgrade the trenches.

Thorn's emphatic "ABSOLUTELY" is what changes things for the Bengals. This is a deep offensive line class. The draft is filled with linemen that can not only start, but be building blocks of Cincinnati's future.

Taking Chase with the fifth pick and addressing the offensive line in round two makes all of the sense in the world. The Bengals may take Penei Sewell at No. 5, but Chase is special. He showed it at LSU with Joe Burrow and it continued on Wednesday.

If the Bengals don't take Chase, then the Dolphins will happily add him to their offense with the sixth pick.

There's still a chance that Chase isn't available at No. 5 when the Bengals are on the clock with three quarterbacks expected to go off the board with the first three picks. If that's the case then Sewell would likely be the pick.

The star tackle will get his chance to impress scouts at Oregon's Pro Day on Friday.

