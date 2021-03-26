Bengals Big Winners Following Dolphins-49ers Blockbuster Trade

Cincinnati will get their chance to land a star

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were big winners on Friday and no, it wasn't because they officially announced Mike Thomas' one-year deal.

They won because quarterback is the most important position in sports and they're lucky enough to have Joe Burrow.

The San Francisco 49ers don't have that luxury, which is why they agreed to send three premium draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. Now they're picking third in the 2021 NFL Draft and in prime position to select a franchise quarterback.

With Jacksonville locked in on Trevor Lawrence and New York likely taking BYU star Zach Wilson—the first three picks in the draft will likely be used on quarterbacks.

That's great for the Bengals, who are hoping to take the best non-quarterback in the draft at No. 5.

Atlanta has the fourth pick. They may consider trading down. They need a ton of help on defense. At the same time, the Falcons could add a dynamic playmaker like Ja'Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts.

Even if they do go that route, the Bengals are guaranteed to get their shot at Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and one of Chase or Pitts.

If the Falcons are willing to trade down, then a team like the Panthers could be willing to move up for a quarterback.

The Bengals have to land a star with the fifth pick. Whether it's Chase, Pitts or Sewell, they need to find a perennial Pro Bowler to help Burrow.

Friday's trade between the Dolphins and 49ers was a big step forward and brings the Bengals that much closer to accomplishing their goal.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

How Much Does Ryan Kerrigan Have Left?

Could Bengals Make a Run at Free Agent Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins?

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts

Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen Signing With Cincinnati

Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency

Four Players the Bengals Should Sign

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook