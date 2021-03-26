Bengals Big Winners Following Dolphins-49ers Blockbuster Trade

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade Between Dolphins and 49ers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were big winners on Friday and no, it wasn't because they officially announced Mike Thomas' one-year deal.
They won because quarterback is the most important position in sports and they're lucky enough to have Joe Burrow.
The San Francisco 49ers don't have that luxury, which is why they agreed to send three premium draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. Now they're picking third in the 2021 NFL Draft and in prime position to select a franchise quarterback.
With Jacksonville locked in on Trevor Lawrence and New York likely taking BYU star Zach Wilson—the first three picks in the draft will likely be used on quarterbacks.
That's great for the Bengals, who are hoping to take the best non-quarterback in the draft at No. 5.
Atlanta has the fourth pick. They may consider trading down. They need a ton of help on defense. At the same time, the Falcons could add a dynamic playmaker like Ja'Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts.
Even if they do go that route, the Bengals are guaranteed to get their shot at Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and one of Chase or Pitts.
If the Falcons are willing to trade down, then a team like the Panthers could be willing to move up for a quarterback.
The Bengals have to land a star with the fifth pick. Whether it's Chase, Pitts or Sewell, they need to find a perennial Pro Bowler to help Burrow.
Friday's trade between the Dolphins and 49ers was a big step forward and brings the Bengals that much closer to accomplishing their goal.
