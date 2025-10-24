Logan Wilson Assesses Super Bowl LVI Penalty Years After Bengals Loss In Big Game
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson appeared on Fox19's Bengals Now program this week with Jeremy Rauch and Joe Danneman and touched on the fateful holding call assessed to him in Super Bowl LVI that helped Los Angeles score the game-winning touchdown and win 23-20.
Wilson noted to the duo that he's never watched the whole Super Bowl, but does like to internalize that play whenever he sees it.
"I just watch it, just to soak in it a little bit more, and just how close we were," Wilson said on the show. "There's no guarantee you ever make it back to the Super Bowl, and you can't get a whole lot closer than how close we were."
The fateful day in February 2022 feels like ages ago as Cincinnati is yet to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Wilson's play has fallen off over that time as well, going from one of the NFL's top playmakers at linebacker to a bench role in the Bengals' LB room as of this writing. His snaps did tick up from 12 against Green Bay to 26 against Pittsburgh last week. Wilson has also now requested a trade away from the team to really make the Super Bowl run feel long in the past.
Wilson will try to wrangle back a higher-snap role and get Cincinnati's defense back on track, beginning this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the 0-7 Jets.
