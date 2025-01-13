Look: CBS Sports Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Tee Higgins’ Future Ahead of Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are at risk of losing Tee Higgins in free agency this offseason and CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani predicts he'll sign with the Commanders.
"Since Washington hit on Jayden Daniels, general manager Adam Peters understands his 'Super Bowl window' is open right now," Dajani wrote. "He made the aggressive move to acquire New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline and could make one or two splash moves this offseason. Our prediction is that Washington signs former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in free agency to a four-year, $108 million deal that carries an AAV of $27 million. That would put Higgins in the top 10 of highest-paid wide receivers currently."
Cincinnati has some massive financial decisions to make surrounding Higgins in addition to other stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson.
A team like Washington will gladly pay Higgins if Cincinnati doesn't. He is the clear top-receiving option on the open market. The Bengals could keep Higgins from that status with a second-straight franchise tag.
