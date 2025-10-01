NFL Insider Notes Bengals 'Still Believe In Jake Browning,' Brings Up Retired Passer As Possible Addition
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in a rough spot with the quarterback position after back-to-back horrific outings by Jake Browning to open his second run as the Bengals' starter.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler doesn't think they will trade for any QB help this week or maybe at all, but he did bring up a recently retired passer who's been consistently average for the past few years: Derek Carr.
"That question reminds me that quarterback needs can change in a hurry -- especially after what the Bengals just showed Monday night," Fowler wrote. "Got to wonder if Cincinnati evaluates quarterback options if the downward spiral deepens. After Monday night's lifeless outing, Cincinnati has now gained fewer than 200 offensive yards in three of its first four games. The last team to do that was the 2009 Raiders, who rolled out a combination of JaMarcus Russell, Bruce Gradkowski, and Charlie Frye at quarterback.
"The Bengals still believe in Jake Browning, who was far from the only culprit in Denver on Monday, but Cincinnati has too much skill position talent to accept the status quo. At some point, it could need reinforcements at the game's most important position. It might be worth calling up recently retired Derek Carr to check on how his shoulder injury is healing."
Carr is the move to make if he is willing to come out of retirement and is healthy. He would cost zero draft capital that Cincinnati desperately needs, amidst all the money going to the offense, and has shown to be more consistent of late than Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston.
Carr has posted a 57-plus ESPN QBR in six consecutive seasons and played with much worse weapons in New Orleans over the past few years (57 QBR would be 19th in the NFL this season). That being said, no quarterback outside the top 10 is going to succeed behind this level of offensive line play, but there are basically zero options to try and improve that unit now.
Carr may be the only way to raise the offensive consistency; until then, it's on Browning to turn around his play and show more of his 2023 impact ability.
