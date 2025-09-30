Bengals Post Lowest-Graded PFF Performance In Nearly Five Years Against Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Pro Football Focus grades are in for the Bengals' disaster showing against the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Cincinnati posted a measly 43.4 overall grade, marking the lowest grade for a Zac Taylor team since the season finale in 2020 against Baltimore.
It was nearly a complete no-show from the whole roster. Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley was the only player to post a 70-plus grade from the entire team (77.3). Cincinnati's young offensive linemen had the worst offensive grades lowlighted by Amarius Mims (27.8), Dylan Fairchild (31.9), and Jalen Rivers (36). The unit's run-blocking grade is now at 35 overall on the season, 14 points lower than any other team.
“It’s just disappointment. It’s frustration. It’s disappointment. These guys have worked. We have the talent. We have the coaches," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "Again, it’s just about creating some momentum. It really hasn’t been there in these two games for very different reasons - an opportunity for us that we created some momentum for ourselves. We just haven’t done something like that in the last two weeks. Again, we’ve got a long season left to go. A lot of opportunities. I’m excited to see how these guys respond.”
On defense, T.J. Slaton (67.4) was the only player to grade higher than 67 overall, as that unit posted another putrid game as well.
Myles Murphy (37.2), Barrett Carter (37.5), and Logan Wilson (41.1) posted the three lowest grades among defenders to post at least 10 snaps as the linebacker unit looks broken at this point.
There isn't really any positive to take away from these grades in what was the worst performance from a Taylor team in nearly five years.
