NFL Star Micah Parsons Credits Bengals Legend For Advice During Cowboys Contract Saga
CINCINNATI — Micah Parsons leaned on a former Bengals legend for advice as he went through the trying contract negotiation process with the Dallas Cowboys that eventually led to him being traded to the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers are 2-0 after a Thursday night win over Washington, 27-18, and Parsons credited Andrew Whitworth for helping him develop in recent years, especially for his advice during the contract process.
"Great mentor of mine reached out to me the whole process," Parsons said about Whitworth on the Amazon postgame show. "I'm so thankful for this dude. Y'all don't understand how happy I am just to be playing football."
Whitworth is no stranger to contentious contract negotiations, dating back to his years with the Bengals. He signed with the Rams in 2017 after years of contract back and forth with Cincinnati.
"Two years ago, this guy reached out to me," Whitworth noted. "Think about this. A young rusher in the NFL reaches out to a veteran tackle who just retired. He said, 'Man, I want to see if there was anything I could possibly learn from you. Will you fly down to Austin, Texas, and hang out with me?' I said, 'Man, I will book a flight right now.' Went down there, spent some time with him, and I knew in that moment he's going to be a rare breed. He is a lion. He is a leader. He's a special young man. So that's why, when this got done, I said, 'Man, go be you.'"
Parsons had posted at least a half sack in both of his opening games with Green Bay as one of the best pass rushers (if not the best) in the sport.
He and Green Bay battle the Bengals in one month at home on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
