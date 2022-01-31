The Day After: Three Thoughts on the Super Bowl Bound Bengals

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals beat the Chiefs on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. They've never won a World Championship, but they're one win away from making history.

Here are three thoughts on the AFC Champions following their overtime win over the Chiefs.

Pure Joy

When Evan McPherson's kick went through the uprights, the mission was simple: Finish my postgame observations story and get my tail down to the field for the Lamar Hunt trophy presentation.

The first two players I saw were Eli Apple and Germaine Pratt. They were in the tunnel walking back down to the field. Both guys were wearing hats that read "AFC Champions" on them.

As I walked onto the field, chants of "Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey!" grew louder and louder.

Joe Burrow was talking with Jim Nantz on stage. One fan yelled "I told you! I told you they would do it!" to his buddy standing next to him.

The trophy presentation ended and that's when the fun began. Joe Mixon ran to far side of the field and jumped up on the bench. He threw his hands up in the air and fans went crazy.

Jessie Bates ran up and down the sideline giving high 5's to any and everyone that put their hand out.

Multiple fans had tears running down their face.

Ja'Marr Chase's dad Jimmy Chase yelled, "Hey James! James!"

I walked over and he dropped a simple, yet effective line with a fat cigar in his left hand "Smoke em if you got em!" he shouted with a big smile.

Speaking of Chase, he was spotted with tears rolling down his face while talking with former LSU teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Bengals Director of Fan Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn was smiling ear to ear and gave C.J. Uzomah the biggest hug.

The veteran tight end has talked about making a Super Bowl run all year long. That dream came to fruition on Sunday, even though he left the game with an MCL injury.

That didn't stop Uzomah from celebrating. He was all smiles following the win.

The celebration didn't stop on the field. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack said "don't count us out" on FaceTime with his cell phone in one hand and a cigar in the other.

Vonn Bell casually strolled to the interview room with a giant bottle of champagne in hand.

Locker room access wasn't allowed, but the Bengals certainly took Jimmy Chase's "smoke em if you got em" line seriously.

The party certainly continued on the flight back to Cincinnati. It was well deserved.

The Bengals won four games last season. Now they're AFC Champions.

What a Turnaround

Who could've predicted this? Zac Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons with the Bengals. People wanted to run defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo out of town.

Fast forward to Sunday and Taylor continues to push all the right buttons in big moments. Anarumo's defense shut down Patrick Mahomes in the second half.

So many guys stepped up. From Sam Hubbard's sacks to Vonn Bell's interception to Apple's tackle before halftime.

Taylor was on the hot seat at the start of the season. Plenty of people in Cincinnati thought Anarumo should've been let go last offseason.

The Bengals' patience paid off.

Mike Brown takes his fair share of criticism and some of it is justified, but he stayed patient with this coaching staff. He didn't overreact following Burrow's season-ending knee injury last season.

Brown's patience is a big reason why they're in this position. Of course he was on the field on Sunday night, smiling ear-to-ear. Longtime Steelers head coach Bill Cowher congratulated Brown after the win. The two talked for a few minutes.

Mike Brown (right) talks with Bill Cowher (left) following the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. James Rapien, AllBengals.com

One More

Even after the win, the trophy presentation and the ensuing celebration, the Bengals made it clear that their goal isn't to just make it to the Super Bowl. They want to win it.

"If you would’ve told me before the season started that we’d be going to the Super Bowl, I probably would’ve called you crazy, but then we played a whole season and nothing surprises me now," Burrow said after the game. "I know the kind of guys that we have and the team that we have. There’s still one left and we’re excited about this one. We’ll celebrate tonight and then move on.”

"I love this team. I love this city. We got one more to get it all," Hubbard added.

The Bengals have done such a good job of moving past their successes and failures all season long. There's no doubt that they'll do the same this week and start to focus on the Rams.

For more on Super Bowl LVI, watch our first look below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs

Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner

Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Key Matchups in Bengals AFC Title Game Matchup With Chiefs

Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success

Bengals at Chiefs: What to Watch for in AFC Title Game

Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook