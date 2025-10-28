Trey Hendrickson Named Top Three Trade Piece Ahead of 2025 Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals reportedly weren't willing to listen to trade offers for star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson last week, but they may be more inclined to listen at 3-5 overall with another projected loss this week on deck against the Bears.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano thinks he could be available ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. He ranked Hendrickson as the third-best trade piece on the board behind Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
"The Bengals might be willing to listen to trade offers for Hendrickson after their ugly loss to the Jets. This team won’t make any real noise this year," Manzano declared. "It doesn’t matter if it’s Joe Flacco or Joe Burrow. This team doesn’t have the defense to contend for a Super Bowl. The Jets started 0–7, but still went into Cincinnati and dropped 39 points and 502 total yards. The Bengals should look toward the future and prioritize acquiring a high draft pick by trading Hendrickson, who has four sacks this season. However, teams will need to monitor Hendrickson’s hip injury."
The Bengals currently sport the worst odds of any three-win AFC team to make the playoffs. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Cincinnati a 12.5% chance to make the playoffs.
Getting to the postseason with arguably the league's worst defense isn't going to be easy. Cincinnati has a week to decide if it wants to push for that unlikely goal or throw in the towel and start accumulating assets to make another run at the postseason with a fully healthy Joe Burrow next year.
