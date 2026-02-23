Bengals Tabbed Landing Spot in Blockbuster Trade for $106 Million Superstar

The Cincinnati Bengals seem bound to lose star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson this offseason. It appears as though the bridge has been burnt between the two sides, even if the Bengals could afford a new contract at this point.

As a result, Cincinnati is going to need to replace him this offseason or their defense is going to be even worse next season.

Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors recently listed the Bengals as one of the top landing spots in a potential blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby this offseason. That would certainly be the dream replacement for Hendrickson on the edge.

Maxx Crosby Would be the Perfect Trey Hendrickson Replacement

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Bengals have dedicated a ton of resources to the offense during Burrow's career. It's the defense that has fallen off the hardest over the past three seasons," Ulrich wrote. "That's where most of Cincinnati's focus will be this offseason as they look to rebuild the unit and do it fast. The top item on the list is probably going to be replacing Hendrickson, who seems on his way out after a year tainted by an ugly contract dispute.

"Perhaps the Bengals go after someone better? They have the cash and they have the picks to make a deal happen. Crosby would be elated to play with Burrow, and he'd be the type of cornerstone player the Bengals could build the rest of the defense around. The biggest possible objection to this deal is that it's just not the Bengals' style."

Crosby would cost quite a bit in a trade, likely costing at least one first round pick in return. Micah Parsons was dealt for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark, but Parsons was also younger and more productive than Crosby at the time of the trade.

Either way, the idea makes a lot of sense. Crosby is one of the few pass rushers in the NFL who would provide the Bengals an upgrade over Hendrickson. The Raiders star has recorded double digit sacks in three of the last four seasons, with the only single digit sack season being one in which he missed five games.

As is the case with all trades, it will come down to how aggressive the Bengals want to be and what the Raiders are asking for. But if it's much less than the Parsons deal, like it should be, the Bengals could be a dark horse suitor in the Crosby sweepstakes.

