NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Make Splash, Trade No. 10 Pick For $106M Superstar

The Cincinnati Bengals need to add to their defense in a big way. Their offense is good enough to win a Super Bowl, but the defense isn't good enough to stay afloat.

Trey Hendrickson is likely leaving Cincinnati in free agency. There's a chance the Bengals look to tag and trade him to net a bit of a return for the superstar, but either way, it seems he's played his final game with the team.

As a result, the Bengals will need to make a big move this offseason and there's one name that continues to pop up on their radar: Las Vegas Raiders superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send Crosby to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a 2027 first round pick, and a 2027 fourth round pick.

Adding Maxx Crosby Would be a Huge Move for the Bengals

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"If Crosby is made available, the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the first teams to pick up the phone," Davenport wrote. "The Bengals were a mess defensively in 2025, including a pass rush that managed just 35 sacks. The team's best pass-rusher, Trey Hendrickson, is a pending free agent almost certain to be leaving. And the Bengals fashion themselves as a team that can contend in 2026 if they can field a passable defense.

"Raiders fans don't want to think about dealing Crosby any more than they want to see the team deal the Mendoza pick. But adding Kyler Murray, keeping two picks inside the top 10 in 2026 and parlaying these moves into three first-round picks in 2027 would turbocharge the team's efforts to climb back to respectability."

The first thing to note with this idea is the fact that it's not something the Bengals front office often does. They don't often swing blockbuster moves like this to mortgage the future in an attempt to win today. That doesn't mean it's impossible.

Steep Price

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The trade package might feel very steep, but it's on par with the course. Micah Parsons was traded for around the same return, though Parsons is younger and a bit better than Crosby. Quinnen Williams was traded for slightly less last season and Crosby is seemingly much better than Williams.

Either way, if there's a way for the Bengals to add Crosby to the roster, they should pursue it. Two first rounders are a lot to give up, but it's hard to find game-breaking edge rushers in the NFL. There are only a handful of them around the league at this point. The Bengals could take their shot to land one to replace Hendrickson this offseason.

It seems unlikely, but it's not impossible. Keep an eye on Crosby's name on the trade block.

