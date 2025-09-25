All Bengals

Zac Taylor Provides Injury Update As Bengals Prepare For Week 4 Action Against Denver

Cincinnati just got whooped 48-10 on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with an official in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with an official in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Thursday to ring in the latest stint of practice ahead of Monday Night Football.

The press conference fired off with updates on rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart (ankle) and star cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring). Neither played on Sunday.

"Shemar, again we'll see through the end of the week," Taylor said about the rookie. "It'd be a tough time for him this week, but we won't rule him out. I think Cam's doing pretty good, so we'll work him through a little stuff with the trainers to start and then work him through the week. And I think the extra day is helpful there."

Taylor also noted Dalton Risner (calf) is ready to roll, coming off his Sunday injury. He's played very poorly through three games and hasn't locked in a starting guard role against the Broncos.

"We got some options there, and we'll go through the week and see where we are at," Taylor said about the starting right guard role.

Cincinnati has practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before traveling to face the Broncos on Monday night with its winning record on the line in Week 4.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

