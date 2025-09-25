Zac Taylor Provides Injury Update As Bengals Prepare For Week 4 Action Against Denver
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Thursday to ring in the latest stint of practice ahead of Monday Night Football.
The press conference fired off with updates on rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart (ankle) and star cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring). Neither played on Sunday.
"Shemar, again we'll see through the end of the week," Taylor said about the rookie. "It'd be a tough time for him this week, but we won't rule him out. I think Cam's doing pretty good, so we'll work him through a little stuff with the trainers to start and then work him through the week. And I think the extra day is helpful there."
Taylor also noted Dalton Risner (calf) is ready to roll, coming off his Sunday injury. He's played very poorly through three games and hasn't locked in a starting guard role against the Broncos.
"We got some options there, and we'll go through the week and see where we are at," Taylor said about the starting right guard role.
Cincinnati has practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before traveling to face the Broncos on Monday night with its winning record on the line in Week 4.
