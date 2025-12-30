Shemar Stewart Showing Signs of Growth After 'Amazing' First NFL Sack

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' 2025 first-round pick is finding some consistency down the stretch of the 2025 season. Defensive end Shemar Stewart fought ankle and knee injuries throughout much of this campaign to only suit up for seven total games thus far, but he's been impactful when fully healthy.

That got hammered home more through his first career sack in Sunday's 37-14 win over Arizona. Stewart finished that game with two tackles, two quarterback pressures, and the sack that he said "felt great, so amazing."

He posted an 88 overall Pro Football Focus grade when healthy in Week 1 and has been at 66.2 and 65, respectively, over these past two healthy games.

"It was very tough, especially mentally, for a player like me, who never got hurt during my college career, never missed a game, never missed a practice. But it was really hard on me mentally. With everything that has been going on, my mind has been going in one direction, but I should be fine," Stewart said candidly on Sunday.

Stewart's rookie season has still been far from a success, but much like the rest of the Bengals' overall defensive performances, he's cleaning up a lot of his early issues.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is excited to see him show this true potential in a healthy time period.

"He hasn't gotten a chance to just be healthy for a long stretch," Taylor said about Stewart on Sunday. "It's always a stop-start this year, no fault of his own with the injuries. So, to see him out there accumulating a bunch of snaps over these last couple weeks, first career sack, can get that off your back a little bit before you're going to the offseason. He's got a lot of potential for us."

Stewart will try to channel that Week 1 havoc in Sunday's season finale against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok