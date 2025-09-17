Zac Taylor Provides Latest Update on Joe Burrow's Turf Toe Recovery Timeline
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor got things rolling in Week 3 of the Bengals' season with his Wednesday press conference. He provided the latest update on Joe Burrow and his months-long recovery window from pending toe surgery.
Burrow is reportedly missing at least the next three months with the ailment. He would make history returning to the field this season as the first player this century to have surgery for turf toe and return in the same campaign. Taylor does not know when the surgery is scheduled for.
"I don't have the timing on that yet. It may have been decided this morning, but I don't have it yet. So when I do I'll let you all know," Taylor said to the media about the procedure.
Cincinnati has to turn the page and keep pushing forward for all its goals this season, despite no Burrow to lead them.
The Bengals are 2-0 for the first time this decade and are trying to get back in the playoffs and see what happens. Jake Browning gets the ball moving forward as he tries to build on a 4-3 career record as the Bengals starter.
"His voice is a little bit louder, obviously, with thoughts that he has, and team has gotten familiar with him as well." Taylor said about Browning's on-ramp into being the starter. "So good, it's his first day of install today. We talked a little bit last night as we were game planning. So he's had a great attitude, and so far, so good."
Cincinnati takes on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.
