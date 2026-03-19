Erick All Jr. Sends Strong Message Amid Comeback From Second ACL Surgery

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. announced his return to the field earlier this month, which in all likelihood means he was cleared for contact.

The 25 year old hasn't played in a game since his rookie campaign because he had to undergo two ACL surgeries. He suffered a torn ACL in November 2024 against the Raiders. All underwent the initial surgery, but complications forced him to undergo a second surgery for the repair. He missed the entire 2025 season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about All last week at the 2026 NFL combine.

"I don't want to speak too soon on where he's at for '26," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at the NFL combine last month. "I know he's progressing nicely as the as the season went on and as we got into the offseason. But I don't have an update for you today on how that's going."

Chip on Shoulder

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) leaps over Baltimore Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens (21) in the third quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All certainly has a chip on his shoulder as he makes his way back from multiple surgeries. He's ready to prove his doubters wrong, including yours truly.

"Don’t worry, I’ll show you James," All tweeted on Wednesday night. "We’ll see how foolish it is."

All was responding to a post on X that I wrote about his health and the current state of the Bengals tight end room.

"I’m an Erick All believer, but banking on him being the same guy right away and staying healthy is foolish," I wrote. "[It] Doesn’t mean you can’t root for him or believe that it’ll happen. But the ORGANIZATION can’t bank on it."

My message was simple: If All returns to form or comes back even better, then that would be great. It would also be foolish of Duke Tobin, Mike Brown, Katie Blackburn and the rest of the Bengals front office to bank on All's recovery. Having another All-like option at tight end should be on their list of offseason needs.

"All love man I’m just gonna have to show you and the ORGANIZATION," All wrote. "That’s all brotha."

It's good that All has a chip on his shoulder. He suffered a torn ACL in college and underwent surgery. He's had two more ACL surgeries since the Bengals selected him in the fourth round (115th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. If he does return to his old form [or better], he will certainly be able to help Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense.

All's Value on Offense

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) gestures after making a first down catch in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All helped unlock part of the Bengals offense that we hadn't seen in Burrow era.

A tight end that can block, run reliable routes and make plays in the passing game is the complete package. All could do it all—pun intended—and his versatility made the Bengals' offense better.

They have quality receiving tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson. Drew Sample is a quality blocking tight end and Cam Grandy isn't far behind in that department.

All is a mixture of both when healthy. He had 20 catches for 158 yards in nine games as a rookie. It felt like he was on the cusp of breaking out as a pass catcher before his injury. If All is going to recover, he should take things personal and have a chip on his shoulder. It's the right mindset to have. And if he returns to form, then the Bengals' tight end room will feel much more complete.

Check out the exchange on X below:

Don’t worry I’ll show u James.. we’ll see how foolish it is — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) March 19, 2026