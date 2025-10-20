Zac Taylor Updates Trey Hendrickson, Other Bengals Injuries Entering Week 8
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor saddled up to the podium on Monday with updates on the Bengals' injuries following a few days off from football action.
All eyes are on Trey Hendrickson (back) this week after he missed his first game since the 2022 season. Cincinnati is hoping to have him back on the field for Sunday's home clash against New York.
"Early in the week, so we'll just get to Wednesday and see where we're at with him," Taylor said on Monday about the elite edge rusher. "He's been good. He'll be day to day until we get to Wednesday."
Cincinnati's defense got absolutely housed by Pittsburgh without Hendrickson, giving up 31 points and 7.3 yards per play, even with a 2-0 turnover advantage. He has 10 tackles and four sacks in six games this season.
They may not need him to slow down the winless Jets on Sunday, but it would be ideal to get him back before the Bears matchup to start November. Taylor also updated the other Bengals injuries, noting Dylan Fairchild (knee) is feeling better. He was active last week, but Dalton Risner got the starting nod at left guard.
"I think all those guys, it's hard on Monday to predict where everybody's gonna be on a Wednesday," Taylor said.
He also expanded on Mike Gesicki's injury among others. "Enough to go on IR and then we'll see from there. So that really gives him five weeks at least, timetable after that to be determined. But that's where it ended up, even with the bye week."
Gesicki suffered a pectoral injury in Cincinnati's loss to the Packers in Week 7.
Cincinnati returns to practice on Wednesday in preparation for Joe Flacco's third start. The Bengals enter this week with a 3-4 record and could get back to .500 with a win over the Jets on Sunday.
