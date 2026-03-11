Maxx Crosby Trade Back On The Table For Bengals After Ravens Back Out Of Deal

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a Maxx Crosby trade back available after the Ravens backed out of their trade with the Raiders on Tuesday.

Baltimore agreed to trade for the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter this past Friday night. Alas, trades aren't official until the new league year starts tomorrow, putting Crosby back on the market.

FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schultz reported an NFL general manager thinks the Ravens want to pounce on Trey Hendrickson's deflated market instead of paying the trade premium for Crosby.

Back Out Impact

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Cincinnati can now negotiate with Las Vegas again after reportedly being in the mix for a deal last week. Sports Illustrated's Albert breer reported the interest.

"The Eagles did check in after those four teams and piqued Crosby’s interest, but Philly was never a factor with its focus on retaining Jaelan Phillips," Breer wrote. "The Bengals, on the verge of losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, were another latecomer to the party. By then, over a quarter of the league’s 32 teams had shown some level of interest in Crosby, with a few others that he had less interest in going to throwing their hats in the ring as well."

The asking price is clearly set at two first-round picks, which would be a steep price for the Bengals, but maybe that could come down to firsts in 2027 and 2028 instead of the 10th pick in April and next year's selection.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor would love to coach him.

“He’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Taylor said before Cincinnati's 26-19 win over Las Vegas in the 2022 Wild Card round. “He can disrupt an entire game, and I’ve made this statement to others around here, outside the players in our locker room, he’s one of my favorite players in this league. How he goes about every single snap – run game, pass game. He’s showing leadership on that team. He put them in position to be in the playoffs where they’re at right now. There are a lot of players around this league you respect; he’s certainly top-notch."

Check out more on the original Bengals interest reported by Breer here.

