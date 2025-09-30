Bengals' -534 Yard Differential in Last 2 Games is Franchise Worst, But Where Does It Rank in NFL History?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have done something that’s never been done in the 58-year history of the franchise.
The Bengals have been outgained by 534 yards the last two weeks – 181 by the Vikings in a 48-10 loss and 353 by the Broncos in Monday night’s 28-3 toying.
That’s the worst yardage differential in back-to-back games in franchise history.
The previous worst was 530 in a 20-0 loss to the Steelers (-306) and a 26-10) loss to the Oilers (-224) in Dave Shula’s first season in 1992.
Only two other stretches saw them outgained by at least 500 yards in back-to-back games.
One was in 2018 and led to the in-season firing of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin fired. The Bengals were outgained by 206 yards against the Steelers and 312 by the Chiefs for a total of 518.
In parallel to this season, when the Bengals were 2-0 before the back-to-back routs, those 2018 Bengals were 4-1 before the Steelers and Chiefs exposed them.
For the other instance, you have to go all the way back to the expansion season of 1968 when the Raiders outgained them by 456 (franchise worst) and the Patriots by a modest 59 for a total of 515.
The 1968 Bengals finished 3-11.
The 1992 Bengals finished 5-11.
The 2018 Bengals finished 6-10.
If you’re wondering about where -534 ranks in NFL history, it’s up there, but maybe not quite as high as you would think.
There are 38 instances that have been worse since the 1970 merger, led by the 1975 Saints (-793).
Last year the Jaguars had a -734 in losses to the Lions and Vikings.
The average final win total for those 38 teams that were outgained by more than the Bengals’ 534 was 4.7.
That would mean a 3-10 record over the final 13 games for the Bengals.
If you're wondering about the worst three-game total, it's -994 by the expansion 2000 Browns.
The Bengals would need to be outgained by 461 yards against the Lions on Sunday to break that.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI