Bengals Eat Turkey And Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following 'All-Around' Win Over Baltimore

CINCINNATI — The Bengals posted their first win since Week 7 to keep hope alive for another game this season. The 32-14 win over Baltimore was a massive boost for Joe Burrow coming off his return from toe surgery, and it broke a four-game losing streak in the series.

Burrow posted 256 yards passing and 2 TDs with no interceptions in a clean return.

"There's no better feeling than that," Burrow said after hitting 24 of 46 of his passes on Thursday night. "Putting in work for a long time and going out, and it's paying off. There's no feeling like going out with a group of guys who work really hard to go try and win games and going out and putting on a good performance, winning that game."

Zac Taylor was excited about the victory as well.

“I’m really happy," Taylor said about the 32-14 win. "That was kind of the first all-around game we’ve played all season, it felt like. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but road divisional wins on Thursday nights nonetheless never come easy. It started with our defense, the five turnovers, and just getting them off the field and giving our offense great field positions. Getting stops in huge moments when they had a chance to gain some momentum, getting some big stops.

"[I] couldn’t be prouder of those guys. The offense picked it up in the second half with some of the touchdowns, and Evan McPherson came up big with six field goals on a day that’s not a perfect day. It’s a cold day. It’s a little windy. I thought he hung in there and did a great job for us. So, [I’m] really proud of our team.”

Check out Taylor celebrating with locker room game balls and the turkey tear up from Burrow and his teammates after the game:

Sneak peek of the feast dropping tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pCHo3fRCW6 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2025

Winner winner turkey dinner. pic.twitter.com/MhGzBCEDnG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2025

