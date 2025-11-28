Evan McPherson Finds Family Motivation For Historic Field Goal Tally In Ravens Win

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor had plenty to say after Thursday's 32-14 win over the Ravens, including praise for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson and his six field goals on Thursday night to power a 32-14 division win.

Joe Burrow posted a ho-hum 59.5 ESPN QBR and 83.5 passer rating (261 passing yards and two scores), but did enough through the air and with his legs to avoid sacks and turnovers for the result over Baltimore.

He moved the ball cleanly for McPherson to boot the second-most FGs ever in a Bengals game, all ranging from the 20-50-plus yard range. His brother, Alex, had just hit that six FG mark last month for Auburn football.

“Never. I never really had the chance. I feel like hitting six is kind of rare. As I said, my little brother did it two weeks ago, so I was like, ‘dang, that is impressive. My leg is tired," McPherson joked after the performance.

The veteran has been fantastic this season, one year removed from a shaky 2024 campaign that cost Cincinnati at least two wins along the way. He's now 23-26 on FGs this season and 27-27 on extra points. McPherson ranks fourth in the NFL in kicking points.

"The offense picked it up in the second half with some of the touchdowns, and Evan McPherson coming up big with six field goals on a day that’s not a perfect day. It’s a cold day. It’s a little windy. I thought he hung in there and did a great job for us. So, [I’m really proud of our team," Taylor said in praise of his kicker.

Cincinnati got a complete showing from all three phases, and McPherson was a big part of that, as he aimed to match his brother's six-FG game on Oct. 25 for Auburn.

“You know I watched my brother do it a couple of weeks ago, I just wanted to match him," McPherson said on Thursday."The team put me in a lot of great situations during the game, and Ryan [Rehkow] and Will [Wagner] did a really goodjob making my job easy, and those felt really good to get through.”

McPherson is 10-10 on FGs in Cincinnati's last two wins, playing a huge part along the way, and they'll need him to stay sharp in must-win scenarios the rest of the season.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok