Bengals Announcer, Ring of Honor Inductee Dave Lapham to Celebrate 1,000th Game Tonight in Denver
CINCINNATI – This summer I put together a series of Stat of the Jay articles for all of the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor finalists, and the hardest one to dig up might be the most impressive.
Stats are tricky to find for offensive linemen, especially those who played in the 1970s and 1980s.
But Dave Lapham is so much more than a former offensive lineman.
Lapham joined the Bengals as a third-round pick in 1974, and he’s still working with the team today as the radio analyst, a job he’s held since 1986.
This is Lapham’s 50th season with the Bengals, and 40th as a broadcaster.
If you add up all of the preseason, regular season and postseason games during his time as a player (1974-83) and broadcaster (1986-present), it comes to 999.
That means Lapham will celebrate his 1,000th game with the Bengals tonight in Denver.
Lapham only has missed one game during his 40 season in the booth – a 2021 preseason contest at Washington due to Covid close-contact protocols.
There also is an asterisk on the Buffalo game that was canceled due to the Damar Hamlin emergency. That game is not included in the 993 total due to the fact that it wasn't an official game.
But 1,000 games is a heck of a milestone any way you quantify it.
While the data doesn't exist, it's a good bet Lapham is one of a small number of people (and maybe the only one) who has worked with the same team for 1,000 games.
He is currently the longest tenured team radio analyst in the league. Tampa Bay’s Emerson Eugene Deckerhoff Jr. is a close second, beginning with the Buccaneers in 1989.
The only person currently working with the Bengals who has been affiliated with the team longer than Lapham is team owner and president Mike Brown.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI