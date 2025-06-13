Stat of the Jay: Bengals ROH Finalist Bob Trumpy Was – and Remains – One of the Most Explosive TEs in NFL History
CINCINNATI – Nearly 50 years since he retired, former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Bob Trumpy remains one of the most explosive players to play the position in NFL history.
Trumpy played 10 seasons for the Bengals and finished with 298 catches for 4,600 yards for an average of 15.4 yards per receptions.
Among tight ends with at least 100 career catches, Trumpy’s 15.4-yard average ranks seventh in NFL history, behind Rich Caster (17.1), Hall of Famer Jackie Smith (16.9), Aaron Thomas (16.2), Keith Krepfle (16.0), Jim Whalen (15.9) and Milt Morin (15.5).
And because this is a series looking at the nine finalists for the Bengals Ring of Honor, it’s worth noting where Trumpy ranks in franchise history.
He’s obviously first among tight ends, and he’s sixth among all players with at least 100 catches, trailing only Isaac Curtis (17.1), Eddie Brown (16.9), Tim McGee (16.7), Cris Collinsworth (16.1) and Darnay Scott (15.5).
That means Trumpy averaged more yards per catch than A.J. Green (14.5), Chad Johnson (14.4), Tee Higgins (13.9), Ja’Marr Chase (13.7) and Carl Pickens (13.0).
Trumpy had 11 touchdown receptions of at least 40 yards.
Among the nine tight ends enshrined in the Hall of Fame, only two had more. Smith had 18, and John Mackey had 17.
The nine Hall of Famers combined for three touchdowns of 80+ yards – two by Smith and one by Shannon Sharpe.
All of the other tight ends who have ever played for the Bengals combined for nine touchdown catches of 40+ yards.
Trumpy’s 11 touchdowns receptions of 40+ yards came from six different quarterbacks – Wyche (four), Greg Cook (three), Dewey Warren, Virgil Carter, Ken Anderson and John Stofa.
Trumpy’s first career touchdown was a 58-yarder from Stofa in his – and the franchise’s – second career game in Week 2 of 1968.
Later in his rookie season, Trumpy caught an 80-yard touchdown from Wyche. And the duo hooked up for another 80-yarder in Week 3 of 1969.