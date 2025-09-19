Bengals Defense Owns NFL's Second-Longest Active Streak of Forcing at Least 1 Turnover Dating Back to 2024
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have forced at least one turnover in nine consecutive games, which is their longest streak in nearly a decade.
The Bengals had at least one takeaway in 13 consecutive games spanning the final eight games of 2015 and the first five games of 2016.
But in terms of the longest streak in team history, there is a long way to go.
The record is 27 in a row spanning the 1974, 1975 and 1976 seasons.
The closest the team has come to matching that was a run from 2004 to 2006 when the defense recorded at least one takeaway in 25 straight games.
Their nine consecutive games forcing at least one takeaway is the second longest active streak in the league.
Though their nine-game streak currently ranks second, the Bengals aren’t even halfway to the longest active streak, which is 19.
And it belongs to the team they will face on Sunday, the Vikings.
Golden’s defense has two interceptions in each of the first two games this season.
The last time a Cincinnati defense had at least one interception in each of the first two games was 2018.
The last time the Bengals had multiple interceptions in each of the first two games was 2005, when they recorded two in the season opener against the Browns and five in Week 2 against the Vikings.
“Your shots on goal are important, so we’re taking a lot of shots on it, our ball activity in practice is good and it has been good and it’s carrying over into the game,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “We haven’t caused a fumble yet, but we’re getting our hands on the ball, PBU’s, batted balls, interceptions. And, obviously, they have been big plays in the game.”
Safety Jordan Battle has an interception in each of the first two games and is tied with Cameron Bynum for the NFL lead with two.
The last Bengals player to record an interception in each of the first two games of a season was Ashley Ambrose on his way to being voted All Pro in 1996 with eight interceptions.
