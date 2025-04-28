Bengals LB Logan Wilson Reacts to Team Drafting 2 Players at His Position
CINCINNATI – Logan Wilson is heading into his sixth season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’s seen, heard and done a lot during that time.
But this past weekend marked a first for him when he picked up the phone to welcome new linebackers to the room.
The selections of Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round and Barrett Carter in the fourth marked the first time the Bengals drafted a linebacker since 2020, when they selected Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey.
“I always try to put myself in other people's shoes,” Wilson said. “If I was a rookie and going into a new place, new facility, whole new city, I would want a veteran to reach out to me just to feel that that welcoming feeling that you want them to be a part of the team, you're happy that they're a part of the team and anything they need, just let me know.
“I know Demetrius has (kids),” Wilson added. “It's important whenever you're moving your family to a whole new city. So just trying to be there for them. If they need me, they've got my number now.”
Wilson could be moving into a new situation as well.
He’s never been voted a team captain, but four former defensive captains won’t be returning to the team this year.
Sam Hubbard retired. Vonn Bell is a free agent. Akeem Davis-Gaither signed with the Cardinals. And Germaine Pratt is going to be a cap casualty at some point soon.
It was Hubbard who reached out to Wilson after he was drafted in 2020, and Wilson said there is no better model as a leader.
“Sam is one of the all-time best selfless leaders that there is,” Wilson said. “I've learned a lot from him in his time here. Now that I'm going into Year 6, I want to be that kind of guy for people to look to and learn things.
“So when we get two new rookie linebackers, I want to show them the way. If they want to pick my brain on what things to do off the field to take care of their bodies, I want to be able to feed them information,” he continued. “I just want to be an open book. Being a selfless leaders is one of the best things you can do.”