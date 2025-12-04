Orlando Brown Jr. Describes Impact Joe Burrow's Return Had on Entire Bengals Roster

CINCINNATI ---- Joe Burrow and the Bengals suddenly look like the most dangerous team in the AFC North after the team's 32-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving. While Burrow's return is the main catalyst for the team's recent jump back to relevance this season, another unit that has looked stable is the team's offensive line.

The Bengals' offensive line is coming off what may have been its best performance of the season, when it achieved a season-high pass-blocking grade of 91.1 against the Ravens according to Pro Football Focus. One of the anchors of that unit is left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who led the pack with a 91.5 pass-blocking grade in Week 13.

For Brown, he knows the impact Burrow had on the whole team.

"He just has 'It', you know what I mean?" Brown said. "Whatever 'It' is he has it, it just creates a sense of confidence man in the building, it creates a sense of confidence in each player a lot of times especially on a professional level."

Brown then compared the mentality Burrow brings to the Bengals to the one we have seen in the New England Patriots this season, with Drake Maye at quarterback.

"I think we're seeing it in New England with Drake Maye, when a team has confidence in the guy under center, in terms of what you can do, it is broadened, it's unreal." Brown said. "He's not a big yeller, screamer. You know he will get on ya if he needs to just like every other great player that wants to hold you accountable, he just has 'It' man, and thats our guy."

When asked about the AFC North and the Bengals' confidence to still compete within the division, Brown made it clear that the Bengals can beat anyone.

"We do [feel confident], even before Shiesty came back, that confidence was there. But just adding him back into the picture adds even more confidence, man, and to me I think we match up really well in our division." Brown said. "We'll see Baltimore here again in another week, and we've got Cleveland to end the season, but I mean yeah man, we're ready to go. I mean we got a hungry group that's never gonna quit."

The Bengals have a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive and pull within one game of the Steelers or Ravens in AFC North when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. Watch the full clip of Brown below:

