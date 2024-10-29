Bengals Release Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against the Raiders
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t playing like Super Bowl contenders, but this weekend they will look like they did the last time they were in the big game.
The Bengals announced their uniform combination for Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders will be orange helmets, black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes and orange socks.
That’s the same combination they wore in their 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
This will be the second time this season the team has worn the combination. The Bengals also wore it for their Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
The Bengals are 4-4 while wearing that combination, with the most recent victory coming last year in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Cincinnati also wore Sunday’s combo in the 2022 Wild-Card Round win against the Baltimore Ravens.
