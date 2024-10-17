Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Points to Surprising Target As Key Reason for Offense's Growth
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals offense ranks among the best in the league in most metrics, with the big three of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins off to great starts.
Burrow ranks second in passing touchdowns despite not throwing one Sunday night and fifth in passing yards.
Chase is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns and is second in receiving yards.
And Higgins is enjoying one of the most productive four-game stretches of his career after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury.
But when he was asked what makes this year’s team more equipped to beat the Cleveland Browns, who have nine of the last 12 meetings, Chase had a surprising answer.
“I feel like we've been using the same system. It feels the same to me. The only difference is the players we have in the system now, like Erick All,” Chase said, referencing the rookie fourth-round pick and Cincinnati native.
“He makes a big difference in the system just because we can use him on both sides of running and passing. Not just one dimensional,” Chase said. “I think that's the biggest thing this year that has made the offense more complete.”
The rapid development of All who missed the entire offseason and part of training camp while recovering from an ACL tear, has enabled the Bengals into more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).
And that has led to a more explosive run game as defenses continue to use light boxes in order to focus most of the attention on Chase and Higgins.
The Bengals are averaging 4.55 yards per rushing attempt, their highest total through the first six weeks of a season in nearly three decades (4.86 in 1997) and their sixth best mark in franchise history.
And All has been the tip of the spear at the point of attack in the run game, but he’s also been a reliable option in the passing game, catching 16 of the 17 passes Burrow has thrown to him for 102 yards.
All and Mike Gesicki have combined for 33 receptions for 280 yards, making this year’s tight end group the most productive of the Zac Taylor era through the first six games of a season.
Along with Drew Sample, the group has amassed 39 catches for 326 yards. The previous highs under Taylor were 28 receptions (2022) and 240 yards (2019).
“I just feel like he's a big help to our offense because he's two dimensional. He's three actually,” Chase said, correcting himself. “He can block, catch and he can run with the ball in his hands. The only thing we haven't seen him do is run routes more. I feel like that's gonna be the case sooner or later.
“But a tight end like that is something we haven't really had, besides C.J. (Uzomah) I would say.”
All has been receiving praise from Burrow, Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher since he returned to work in August and made a big catch over the middle in his first practice.
But getting an endorsement from Chase has to be huge boost for All as he continues to develop into a key piece of the 2024 offense.
