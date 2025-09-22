Cincinnati Bengals Significant Betting Underdogs in Monday Night Matchup Against Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are big underdogs on the road next Monday night. Consensus sportsbook odds have them set as 7.5-point underdogs to the Denver Broncos, and the point total is set at 44.5 in Week 4.
Cincinnati is now 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall after a historic 48-10 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. It was the worst loss by margin of defeat in team history. The Broncos enter this game 1-2 straight up and ATS. Cincinnati is the third-biggest underdog of the week by consensus betting odds.
The Bengals are trying to keep their hands on the rope after losing Joe Burrow for at least three months due to continued horrific offensive line play that's been the norm for a decade.
"This is a collective effort. I didn't see the line have one turnover today," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on the defensive following Sunday's loss. "Okay? I saw a bunch of other guys have five. I didn't see one of those from the linemen. So very clearly, this is on the entire team, the first half, the offense really struggled. We did not put our team in a great spot, and it’s as simple as that."
That offensive line is in for a brutal night if they can't find any quick fixes this week, amidst an injury to starting right guard Dalton Risner. Denver's defense is currently tied for third in sacks (seven) and second in QB pressure rate (36.1%).
