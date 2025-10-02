Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Mindset After Being Benched on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was benched during Cincinnati's Week 4 loss to the Broncos. He was only on the field for five snaps and had two ugly missed tackles after giving up catches to Courtland Sutton.
"They can't put me out there if you're not performing like that [well]," Taylor-Britt said on Thursday. "I had a couple [bad] plays. Y'all seen it. Then off the field. Gotta come back and be great this week."
Taylor-Britt has struggled for most of the 2025 season. He's been targeted 15 times in three games and has given up 10 receptions for 135 yards according SportRadar.com.
"Just gotta be better, man," Taylor-Britt said.
The 25-year-old was dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the Minnesota game in Week 3, but says he's fully recovered and 100% healthy.
It doesn't sound like he's lost confidence, even after being benched in the Bengals' latest loss.
"Go back to being me," Taylor-Britt said when asked about his ceiling as a player. "Being able to shut down one side of the field. Defense shouldn't have to worry about that side. Everybody else get the ball thrown over there [the other side."
Key to Slowing Lions?
The Bengals have lost their last two games by a combined score of 76-13. Meanwhile, the Lions have won three-straight games entering Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
What's the key to slowing down Detroit's high-powered offense?
"Out-physical a physical team," Taylor-Britt said bluntly. "Simple as that. That's what their known for and I believe this defense is known for so we gotta out-physical them.
"If your wide receivers are willing to block, you can tell how physical the team is. That's what type of team they are. We gotta bring the fight to them though. They're coming to our house. At the end of the day we gotta bring the fight to them first."
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
For more from Taylor-Britt and the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel below. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast