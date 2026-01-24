Joe Burrow Will Lead NFL in Key Playoff Stat, Regardless of Super Bowl LX Outcome

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Joe Burrow will still own one nice playoff high mark this decade, no matter what happens the rest of the NFL postseason.

Burrow owns the most wins of any first-round quarterback selected since 2020 (five). CJ Stroud is second on that list with three, and Drake Maye is tied with Jayden Daniels at third overall with two, but he can only get up to four at the most before the campaign ends.

Burrow has won a playoff game both times he's been to the dance in his career, but it's been three years since the franchise has tasted the divisional round success it found against Buffalo in the 2023 playoffs.

He has suffered two major injuries since then, while Cincinnati searches for the right roster mix to surround its best player. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the rest of the front office know they have to do a better job, starting with these next few months of team building.

"It depends on which side you talk about. We have emerging talent on defense. I don’t think we’re there. I think we have guys that can grow into being there," Tobin said about the team's talent recently. "On offense, I’d put our talent up against any team in the league. It’s better than most. We have to stay healthy, produce, and not score nine times against our opponent. I’d put it up against any team in the league. We feel like we’re a championship-caliber team. We’re 6-11. I’m 6-11. How could you feel that way? You’re an idiot. That’s the way I feel."

The conference championship weekend rolls out tomorrow afternoon as the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, and Broncos battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

