Cincinnati Bengals D.C. Lou Anarumo Lays Out Reasons For Pulling Cam Taylor-Britt, What To Expect Moving Forward
CINCINNATI – Lou Anarumo and Cam Taylor-Britt hugged it out.
One day after pulling Taylor-Britt from the lineup amid his struggles in the 34-24 victory against the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator talked about what into the decision, how the cornerback reacted and what to expect moving forward.
“Cam will bounce back,” Anarumo said. “I have all the faith in Cam. He's gave me a big hug right after the game, and (said) that'll never happen again.
“I do trust him,” Anarumo continued. “He's played too much good football here for us. But again, where we're at, we can't allow anything to slip.”
Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton targeted Taylor-Britt six times, per Pro Football Focus, completing five passes for 84 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson in the third quarter.
For the season, Taylor-Britt has been targeted 15 times, allowing nine catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Anarumo pulled Taylor-Britt after the first series Sunday and put in DJ Turner II.
But Anarumo would not use the B-word.
“I didn't bench him,” Anarumo said. “He played the rest of the game. (He) just rotated.”
Of the 69 defensive plays not negated penalties, Taylor-Britt was on the field for 35 of them. Turner played 51. Dax Hill played 63, meaning there were six snaps when Taylor-Britt and Turner were on the field together.
Anarumo said Taylor-Britt’s issues Sunday were technique related and not an ongoing issue.
“Just a little bit more eye discipline,” Anarumo said. “Just making sure we're looking at the right things more than anything. (Cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks) does a great job with those guys in terms of technique work. They're getting the best coaching there is. So he'll get it right.
“He's one of the guys that were counting on to play well,” he continued. “He's demonstrated that he can, and he has to do it consistently. He was just a little erratic yesterday, and he knows it. I have all the faith in the world that Cam will bounce back and have a good game this week.”
Whether Taylor-Britt or Turner gets the start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and moving forward, Anarumo said that’s to be determined.
“We’ll see how the games go,” he said. “Everybody's up.”
Anarumo said the decision to pull Taylor-Britt was based on one thing – giving the Bengals the best chance to win their first game of the season.
It had nothing to do with sending a message to the rest of the defense, where far more guys than Taylor-Britt is struggling.
“It’s not a threatening thing to any of the guys,” he said. “I think they know that we're all held accountable to how we play, how we coach, all of it. We just have to make sure that we're staying on top of it. Poor play can't be tolerated by anybody.”
Whether Taylor-Britt’s struggles are related to his comments about Xavier Worthy – “He’s just fast” – before the game against the Chiefs and the one about Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury – “Nice college offense” – and the fallout from them is something Anarumo said Taylor-Britt would have to answer.
But the veteran coach knows they didn’t help any.
“There are always lessons to be learned,” Anarumo said. “I think saying less and doing more is always a better policy in my mind. Hopefully we will adapt that going forward.”
And Anarumo said Taylor-Britt’s actions after the game spoke loudly, and positively.
“He handled it the way I thought he would,” Anarumo said. “I was walking across the field to shake the other coach’s hand, and Cam beat me to it. He said, ‘that will never happen again.’
“And I trust and believe in him.”
