Amarius Mims Makes Bold Claim About Dalton Risner’s Bengals Future

CINCINNATI — The Bengals offensive line was a bright spot during the 2025 season. Second-year right tackle Amarius Mims is hoping the organization re-signs guard Dalton Risner.

The veteran joined the team 10 days before the start of the regular season. It took Risner a few weeks to get comfortable, but he posted a 69.4 overall grade this year according to Pro Football Focus. He also had a 71.5 pass blocking grade.

“I feel like he's one of the best right guards in the NFL," Mims said in our 1-on-1 conversation. "He's helped my game tremendously. As you can see, once we step down beside each other, each week you can see us getting better and better beside each other. I fully stand behind him. I fully support him. I want him back. I want him to be my right guard next year. I won't rest until he is my right guard next year.”

The Bengals selected Mims in the first round (18th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's the present and future of a group that improved significantly in 2025. Everyone is under contract for 2026 except for Risner.

"It's a no-brainer to bring him back," Mims said. "He's helped our offense so much. I feel like overall he's been one of our best O-linemen on the team, 100%. I feel like he's been the best."

Risner also made it clear that he wants to be back in Cincinnati.

"This is where I want to be. Unfortunately, I feel like there's a business aspect to it, but at the end of the day, I love this coaching staff," Risner said. "My offensive line coach, Scott Peters, and Mike McCarthy. I want to play next to Amarius Mims and Ted Karras, because who wouldn't? I want to play for Zac Taylor. I want to play for Dan Pitcher. I want to play for this organization. I want to be a Cincinnati Bengal. I want to block for Joe Burrow. I want to block for Chase Brown. I want to block for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. I could go on and on and on with a list of guys in this locker room, of why I want to be here, the fit, how I play, how I think I can help this team win, the continuity that I had with this offensive line, and how we continue to build all year. Yeah, this is exactly where I want to be."

Time will tell if the Bengals get it done, but clearly Risner wants to be in town. His teammates want him to stay. Keeping the continuity in the offensive line room should be a priority for the Bengals.

Check out our full 1-on-1 conversation with Mims here.

