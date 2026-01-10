Three Players Fined in Cincinnati Bengals Season Finale Loss to Cleveland Browns
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Three players were fined for their actions in the Bengals' 20-18 loss to the Browns in the season finale. The NFL announced the fines on Saturday afternoon.
Browns linebacker Devin Bush was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct/an obscene gesture that he made as he lept into the end zone at the end of a 97-yard pick-six that allowed Cleveland to get back into the game.
Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson was fined $5,525 for his hit on Shedeur Sanders in the second quarter. The NFL took issue with the fact that he hit Sanders in the head/neck area.
Defensive back Sam Webb was also fined. The Browns veteran was fined $6,111 for an obscene gesture in the second quarter of Cleveland's victory over Cincinnati.
Watch the Bush play and celebration below:
Vow to Improve
Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin vowed to improve the team after a 6-11 season. He met with the media for 63 minutes on Friday. Tobin voiced his frustrations after the Bengals posted their worst record since the 2020 season.
"It was frustrating, it was challenging, it was disappointing for all of us, but more importantly it was all those things for our fans. We feel that." Tobin said. "That weighs on us. It hurts us, because we know they have high expectations for us. We embrace those high expectations. Believe me we have high expectations for this football team as well. We didn't meet those expectations. The group we put out there did not fulfill those expectations. It motivates us to be better to put a group out there that will make the city proud, that will finish games. We have a lot of work to do this offseason. We are aware of that. We're motivated for it. We're excited about it. We have a football that has some challenges that we've got to solve."
Watch Tobin's entire press conference here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI
Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page
Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals OnSI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in CincinnatiFollow JamesRapien