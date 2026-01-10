CINCINNATI — Three players were fined for their actions in the Bengals' 20-18 loss to the Browns in the season finale. The NFL announced the fines on Saturday afternoon.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct/an obscene gesture that he made as he lept into the end zone at the end of a 97-yard pick-six that allowed Cleveland to get back into the game.

Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson was fined $5,525 for his hit on Shedeur Sanders in the second quarter. The NFL took issue with the fact that he hit Sanders in the head/neck area.

Defensive back Sam Webb was also fined. The Browns veteran was fined $6,111 for an obscene gesture in the second quarter of Cleveland's victory over Cincinnati.

Watch the Bush play and celebration below:

The NFL fined Browns LB Devin Bush $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct/obscene gestures — grabbing his 🥜 on his way into the end zone last week.



pic.twitter.com/gt8qG3mlf7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2026

Vow to Improve

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin vowed to improve the team after a 6-11 season. He met with the media for 63 minutes on Friday. Tobin voiced his frustrations after the Bengals posted their worst record since the 2020 season.

"It was frustrating, it was challenging, it was disappointing for all of us, but more importantly it was all those things for our fans. We feel that." Tobin said. "That weighs on us. It hurts us, because we know they have high expectations for us. We embrace those high expectations. Believe me we have high expectations for this football team as well. We didn't meet those expectations. The group we put out there did not fulfill those expectations. It motivates us to be better to put a group out there that will make the city proud, that will finish games. We have a lot of work to do this offseason. We are aware of that. We're motivated for it. We're excited about it. We have a football that has some challenges that we've got to solve."

Watch Tobin's entire press conference here.

