Bengals Players Teach Joe Flacco Winning Fight Song in Steelers Locker Room Celebration
CINCINNATI — The Bengals kept hope alive for the time being on the 2025 season with a thrilling 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.
Zac Taylor led a fun celebration with his team in the locker room following the offense's second 30-point showing of the season. It brings Cincinnati to 3-4 overall (2-0 in the AFC North) and within striking distance of the Steelers in the division.
Cincinnati's bet on Joe Flacco is paying off so far with a 68.5 ESPN QBR against Green Bay and even better against Pittsburgh (75.2 QBR with 342 passing yards and 3 TDs).
“Outstanding. Outstanding. Outstanding. Joe was outstanding," Zac Taylor said after the game. "I mean, how many drives did we score? Might’ve been six of the last seven drives? Maybe seven of the last eight? So, it was seven of eight. Really, early on, we had some drops, and some quirky stuff happened that prevented a score there. I just thought his performance was outstanding. Very, very calm. Very collected. He led us in a two-minute drive to go in the game with a huge go-ahead pass to Tee (Tee Higgins). It gave those guys a chance to go make some plays. I’m impressed with his performance.
"I thought our offensive line played outstanding. And that defensive line has been wreaking havoc the last couple of weeks. All the film we've watched on all these other teams’ goal line gave him a great shot. Our tight ends did an unbelievable job in the run game as well. And everybody stepped up, forcing yards after the catch. Collectively, on offense, it was great. The defense getting that big stop at the end ... I know it's the Hail Mary, but I've seen Aaron Rodgers throw a lot of Hail Mary’s inside for touchdowns. I was glad they were able to prevent that.”
Check out the locker room fun below:
