Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Health Situation Following Return Home From Dolphins Win

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor was all smiles on the first Victory Monday since September for the Bengals. His team came out of the 45-21 win over the Dolphins pretty clean on the injury front.

He updated how Tee Higgins got comfortable enough with his concussion recovery to get back on the field.

"Yeah, that was Tee in conjunction with our doctors, just making sure you got that final checkpoint there to make sure we've seen everything, and the clearance was appropriate with the two issues he's had," Taylor siad about the specialist visit in Pittsburgh. "That was the appropriate way to do it. And so get him out there. Really it was bang bang. Thursday morning, got out there. I wasn't expecting him at practice and walks in the door, you know, right after stretch. I think it's good for him to hear that too."

Cincinnati is continuing to build winning habits down the stretch of another disappointing season. They finished with a five-game winning streak last season and are looking to make it three consecutive wins to close this season.

DJ Turner II (sick) is hoping to get over his illness and be out there for the final two winning pushes. Taylor noted he was getting IVs this past weekend.

"DJ (Turner) was battling the flu. For him to even get out there and get IVs and go out there and play, it would be hard to get through an entire game," Taylor said on Sunday. "So I certainly appreciate DJ doing what he did and fighting through it. Fortunately, we got to a point where we were able to get him out. If you've got the flu, at the midway point in the game, it's going to beat you up pretty good. Again, I appreciate DJ doing everything he could to get through this game and get through it."

Cincinnati returns to practice on Wednesday in preparation for its 1 p.m. ET bout against the Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

