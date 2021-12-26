Halftime Observations: Bengals Cruising Past Ravens, Lead 31-14
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. A win over the Ravens would go a long way toward their goal.
They're 30 minutes away from improving to 9-6 and taking a big step toward the postseason.
The Bengals have a 31-14 halftime lead over the Ravens. Check out our observations from the first half below. Watch highlights from the first half here.
Fast Start
The Bengals scored on all five of their offensive possessions. They instantly put the pressure on Josh Johnson and the Ravens' offense.
Cincinnati settled for a field goal on their first drive of the game, before scoring touchdowns on four-straight possessions to take control of the contest.
Let Joe Cook
Joe Burrow has completed 18-of-21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He has a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.
The Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries to their secondary. That paved the way for Zac Taylor to dial up plenty of passing plays in the first half.
Tee Time
Tee Higgins leads the Bengals with seven receptions on eight targets for 129 yards and one touchdown. He made an amazing 52-yard grab that helped set up a touchdown late in the second quarter.
He was unguardable in the first half, but it wasn't just Higgins.
Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 68-yard touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase has three catches for 52 yards—all three receptions went for first downs.
This Bengals' offense is playing well and doing what it should do against a shorthanded Ravens' defense.
Two From the Record
Joe Mixon had one rushing and one receiving touchdown in the first half. He has 16 total scores this season, which ties Pete Johnson for the second-most in Bengals' history.
Mixon is just one touchdown away from tying Carl Pickens (17) for the most in team history.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They don't take their foot off the gas. This Ravens team might be shorthanded, but they're going to keep fighting.
Cincinnati needs to continue to sustain drives on offense. Baltimore gets the ball first to start the third quarter. A stop to start the second half would go a long way toward re-establishing the momentum.
Burrow, Chase, Higgins and company need to continue to light up the scoreboard in the second half. There's no reason why they shouldn't continue to have success through the air.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Ravens With AFC North on the Line
Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season
Read More
Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl
Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush
Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos
Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver
It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line
Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos
Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos
Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops
Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success
Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals