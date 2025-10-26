Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Injured Following Rough Hit In Jets Battle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are taking some losses on the health front this week, led by Trey Hendrickson (hip_ who got knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a nasty, cheap shot in the back.
Cincinnati is dealing with an illness for Dalton Risner, but Hendrickson may have a lingering issue with that hip stemming back to his missed game last Thursday against Pittsburgh.
Hendrickson has been an ideal target in trades for a few teams around the league, but there is no sign that Cincinnati is going to deal the star edge rusher. Linebacker Logan Wilson has requested a trade, though, as the defense tries to improve.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about his message to Wilson. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
The Bengals are once again getting gashed on the defensive side of the ball against New York, allowing 6.8 yards per play. Check out the hit on Hendrickson below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI