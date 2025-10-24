All Bengals

Zac Taylor Reacts to Logan Wilson's Trade Request, Decision to Start Rookie Barrett Carter

Logan Wilson was benched ahead of the Bengals' Week 7 game against the Packers.

James Rapien

Zac Taylor, Logan Wilson
/ USA Today Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals veteran linebacker Logan Wilson formally requested a trade after being benched for rookie linebacker Barrett Carter.

Wilson is a team captain, but was moved to a reserve role ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Packers. Carter, a fourth round rookie, joined second round rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. in the middle of the Bengals' defense.

"It was more about Barrett than it was about Logan," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "I see a very high ceiling in Barrett. I see some great qualities in him that I wanted to see more of. The only way to do that was to expand the role. That's where it's at. I told him he's in a position where there's a young player that I think has a really high ceiling. That's the decision I made."

What did Taylor say to Wilson after the captain officially requested a trade?

"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Taylor said. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."

Barrett Carter's Performance

Barrett Carter
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) in the second quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals selected Carter with the 119th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He quickly went from a situational player to a guy that Taylor believes should be on the field for virtually every defensive snap.

"His opportunity in games, just from an operational standpoint, operating at a high level. Things that sometimes take some time to get going. I've seen those things from him," Taylor said. "As any rookie, it's got to be consistent over snaps of snap and all the fundamental stuff. Again, I just think the more opportunity he's going to get, the quicker he's going to reach his potential. Instead of sitting around and waiting, let's just throw him in the fire and get going."

Carter has 22 tackles in two starts. He'll make his third-straight start on Sunday against the Jets. What are some of Carter's best traits?

"He's a physical player. I think he's really good in coverage. I think he's got leadership traits," Taylor said. "These are not things that are a reflection, a poor reflection of somebody else. This is just what I see as his high-end traits. I think all that matters. Just continue to give an opportunity for that to flourish.

The Bengals believe this is the right move for them in the long-term, but there's also belief that Carter will have just as much, if not more of an impact than Wilson moving forward.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

