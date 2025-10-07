Ja'Marr Chase Pulls Off NFL's Most Improbable Touchdown Catch So Far This Season
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase popped this past Sunday with a big-time outing against the Lions, and it included the NFL's most improbable touchdown catch of the season so far.
His 15-yard TD catch in the second half of Sunday's 37-24 loss had a 12.5% completion probability according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bengals star caught the ball 0.2 yards from the sideline with just 0.6 yards of cornerback separation.
It was a part of his six catch, 110-yard, 2 TD outing that helped make the final score look more respectable than the overall Bengals performance.
"If I'm being quite honest, I feel like my guys answered a little bit," Chase said about the receivers staying locked into the loss throughout the second half. "I don't think we answered enough, though. We definitely played with a lot of intensity today; nobody quit. I loved that for us, but we got to start off a little faster, man, not just faster, but just at least get some points on the board before halftime."
Chase is still hungry for greatness this season. We'll see how long the Bengals quarterback play will keep that hope alive. Check out the catch below:
