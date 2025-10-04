Jake Browning Must Rebound in Week 5 vs Lions to Remain Bengals Starting Quarterback
CINCINNATI — Jake Browning and the Bengals' offense has been atrocious over the last two weeks, managing only 13 points. They've been outscored 76-13 over that span. While the offensive line and run game have struggled, the problem begins and ends with Jake Browning at quarterback.
During those two weeks, Browning has thrown for only 265 yards combined, averaging just 5.2 and 5.0 yards per attempt, respectively. He's thrown one touchdown and two interceptions. Those numbers are flat out awful and are arguably the biggest reason why the Bengals offense has looked as bad as it has the last two weeks.
The challenge this week only gets more difficult as well when the Detroit Lions and their top-ten-ranked defense come to town. Through the first month of the season, the Lions rank no. 11 in passing defense and no. 8 in rush defense, and when you dive into the numbers of the unit, it aligns with where they rank.
Following the team's Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the defense has surrendered 61 points combined during their three-game win streak; most of which came from a 38-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It isn't that number that matters as much as the others during this undefeated stretch. The Lions' defense has forced six turnovers on defense and 14 sacks, led by their otherworldly defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has four sacks and two forced fumbles, along with 23 pressures.
Let's face it, beating a Detroit Lions team that looks every part of a Super Bowl contender is much easier said than done. If they are to have any chance, it starts with Browning settling in, finding star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins downfield, and not taking unnecessary sacks when the offensive line is giving him time in the pocket.
"I need to adjust how I'm throwing some of my 50/50 balls to him," Browning said about his connection with Higgins. "Just to give him a shot at it and see. I would say that was the main takeaway, a couple little things here and there that I want to clean up. And outside of that, I think you can only have so many takeaways."
Regardless of how bleak things look for the Bengals and their offense, there will be opportunities for Browning to get the ball in the hands of Chase and Higgins due to not only their playmaking ability, but also injuries to the Lions' secondary.
Detroit placed starting cornerback DJ Reed on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury, forcing Rock Ya-Sin into the starting role. Terrion Arnold has struggled much of the season, allowing 15 total receptions and a passer rating of 117.1 when targeted.
To go along with the injuries in the secondary, the Lions also ruled out linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive tackle Alim McNeill as well for Sundays game.
Even with the injuries Detroit is facing, Browning will have to shut down critics Sunday evening to give the Bengals a chance. The Lions are averaging 34.3 points-per-game. All eyes are on Browning to get the ball to his weapons and get the most out of a talented core of weapons.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!