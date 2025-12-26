NFL Insider Addresses Joe Burrow’s Comments About His Long-Term Future With Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't shied away from talking about his mindset and his future.

Last week Burrow made it clear that he expects to be in Cincinnati next season, but was cryptic when asked if he's thought about the possibility of not playing for the Bengals.

"You think about a lot of things," Burrow said

So what does it all mean? Albert Breer believes Burrow wants to be the reason the Bengals turn it around.

"My feeling is that Burrow badly wants to be a change agent for Cincinnati," Breer wrote in his column earlier this week. "His actions reflect that. He was defiant in the face of any “Same Old Bengals” narratives during the 2021 Super Bowl run. He advocated for new contracts for star teammates Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. His presence has pushed the organization to modernize and expand its scouting operation. His influence is even reflected in the long-overdue construction of an on-site practice bubble."

The Bengals have missed the playoffs in three-straight seasons after making it to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

Breer made it clear that Burrow is aware of the responsibility and impact he can have and has had, but wont be patient forever.

"Burrow is from Ohio, and he understood the opportunity he had before the 2020 draft, when there were rumblings that he’d pull an Eli Manning and push the Bengals to trade the first pick." Breer wrote. "He’s made the most of that opportunity when he’s been healthy, changing the face of the organization in many ways. And I don’t think he’s ready to give up on that. But he won’t be patient forever. Eventually, this could become Matthew Stafford in Detroit. I think the people who run the Bengals are aware of that—I’ve always gotten that impression from my conversations with them."

If the Bengals are aware of that, then they should be aggressive this offseason to address the defense and give themselves a real chance of making a Super Bowl run next season.

Check out Breer's full column here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok