Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Bengals 31-27 Victory Over Jacksonville Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was Mic'd Up for Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in what will be the last inside look at him on the field for at least the next three months.
Inside The NFL tracked all the sounds of Burrow, which got cut short by his first-half turf toe injury that's thrown a wrench in Cincinnati's 2-0 start.
Jake Browning is trying to keep the Bengals' winning ways alive after going 4-3 as a starter in 2023. Cincinnati has won seven straight games dating back to last season.
"I think you don't really know until you know what it feels like," Browning said about the experience on Wednesday. "And so in 2023, I had no idea what all that was going to feel like, or, you know, I kind of had to make some adjustments on the fly. Think it's a little bit different getting thrown in Week 3 versus those like Week 11. So I'm a little bit closer to when I was actually last live versus getting thrown in Week 11. I think it had been three or four months since I've been in a real football game.
"So I think just the experience, and I look at last year. I didn't take a meaningful snap, but I had a good year, as far as just watching my film in practice and stuff like that. So I feel like I made some improvements that I needed to. And so, yeah, excited for the opportunity to play."
Check out the full Mic'd Up from Burrow below:
