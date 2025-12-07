Cincinnati Bengals Add to Lead Over Bills With Burrow to Brown Touchdown Pass

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made it three drives with three touchdowns so far against the Bills. Joe Burrow is absolutely cooking with 119 passing yards on a 12-15 completion mark and two scores.

He hit Chase Brown on the second touchdown pass for the running back's second score of the game. Cincinnati has the easiest schedule left in the AFC after this game and can really start dreaming about saving a seemingly lost season with another half like this. Our Jay Morrison noted, they had not rattled off three TDs in a row to start a game since Week 7 of the 2022 seasons against Atlanta.

Check out the touchdown pass and drive log below:

After review, Chase Brown breaks the plane for a touchdown!



CINvsBUF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/C8jG20sinR — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok