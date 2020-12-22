Joe Mixon Makes Fun of JuJu Smith-Schuster After Bengals' 27-17 Win Over Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 27-17 on Sunday night. Not only did they snap a five-game losing streak, but they also beat Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster danced on the Bengals' logo before the game, which is something he does on a weekly basis. He dances to the song "Adderall" (Corvette Corvette) by Popp Hunna.

Safety Vonn Bell decleated Smith-Schuster in the first half, forcing a fumble that led to a Bengals touchdown.

Joe Mixon made fun of Smith-Schuster by listening to the song while driving around Cincinnati following the Bengals' win. The 24-year-old running back didn't play in Monday's game due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 6, but he wasn't shy about showing his excitement about the win.

Watch the video of Mixon below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

*Warning: Video Contains Explicit Language