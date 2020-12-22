NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Joe Mixon Makes Fun of JuJu Smith-Schuster After Bengals' 27-17 Win Over Steelers

This is hilarious
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 27-17 on Sunday night. Not only did they snap a five-game losing streak, but they also beat Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015. 

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster danced on the Bengals' logo before the game, which is something he does on a weekly basis. He dances to the song "Adderall" (Corvette Corvette) by Popp Hunna. 

Safety Vonn Bell decleated Smith-Schuster in the first half, forcing a fumble that led to a Bengals touchdown. 

Joe Mixon made fun of Smith-Schuster by listening to the song while driving around Cincinnati following the Bengals' win. The 24-year-old running back didn't play in Monday's game due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 6, but he wasn't shy about showing his excitement about the win.  

Watch the video of Mixon below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

*Warning: Video Contains Explicit Language

Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 1.28.35 AM
Gameday

Watch: Vonn Bell on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers and His Hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) celebrate as the Steelers turnover on downs in the fourth quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals beat the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Three Down Look: Bengals Stun Pittsburgh in Primetime

Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 12.59.46 AM
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor Discusses the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Juju
Gameday

Joe Mixon Makes Fun of JuJu Smith-Schuster After Bengals' 27-17 Win Over Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) catches up to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) for a sack in the second quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-17 Win Over the Steelers

CinVPit FN (2)
Gameday

Bengals Shock the World, Beat Steelers 27-17

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Ryan Finley Runs for 23-Yard Touchdown to Give Bengals 24-10 Lead Over Steelers

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts with linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during warmups prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Dominating Steelers 17-0

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes (56) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Force Three First Half Turnovers Against Steelers