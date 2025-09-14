Tee Higgins Scores Long Touchdown To Tie Game 24-24 Against Jacksonville
CINCINNATI — The Bengals stars are picking up the slack in an effort to win on Sunday without Joe Burrow. Tee Higgins snagged his first score of the season in style on a 42-yard pass from Jake Browning.
Cincinnati has gone on three touchdown drives since Burrow exited the game with a toe injury in the first half. He is now out for the rest of the game.
Check out the big play from Higgins below to start his scoring run this season, and the drive log from the scoring stint:
42-yd Touchdown Pass
2:39 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass deep right to T.Higgins for 42 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & 5 at JAX 42
2-yd Run
3:26 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to JAX 42 for 2 yards (A.Armstead; D.Hamilton).
2nd & 7 at JAX 44
3-yd Run
4:00 - 3rd
C.Brown right guard to JAX 44 for 3 yards (T.Walker).
1st & 10 at JAX 47
Kickoff
4:08 - 3rd
C.Little kicks 60 yards from JAX 35 to CIN 5. S.Perine to CIN 38 for 33 yards (R.Lane). PENALTY on JAX-Y.Abdullah, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at CIN 38.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI