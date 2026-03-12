CINCINNATI – Cincinnati native Bryan Cook sort of remembers the first Bengals game he attended at then-Paul Brown Stadium, but beyond it being cold and snowing, he isn’t sure who they played or who won.

But Cook’s first game at Paycor Stadium as a player? He remembers that in detail.

He was a rookie and only played six snaps in the game, but it wasn’t one of the plays that stood out most. It was something that happened between plays that Cooks remembers most.

That’s when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow approached him to start a quick conversation.

It was quick, but Cook said he’ll never forget it.

“He took time during a timeout, or there was a flag, to speak to me,” Cook said. “He knew who I was, and he knew where I was from. He was like, 'Oh, you're the Cincy kid.' He said, 'Keep it up. You're doing a good job.'

As a Cincinnati native who went on to play at the University of Cincinnati, Cook followed Burrow’s ascent to stardom.

He said he vividly remembers being in Clifton watching Burrow and the Bengals win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium and the party it set off all around him.

Less than a year later, he was a rookie struggling to find his way in the league.

“He probably doesn't know it, but for like three weeks I was not figuring out, and it helped me a lot,” Cook said. “It was very simple, but at the time and where I was at mentally, I was really trying to figure out my place in the league,” Cook added. “And it was like 'Hey, I'm being seen.’

“For someone that city looks at like the golden goose to be able to be humble enough to speak to me in that aspect and to support me, even when I was on the opposite team, it was nice.”

New Bengals Safety Bryan Cook Helped Cost Joe Burrow a Shot at a Ring

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tips a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) before it is intercepted by cornerback Joshua Williams (23) in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrow might regret the gesture now.

Cook became a bigger part of the Kansas City defense after that Week 13 game at Paycor, and a few months later in the AFC Championship game, he tipped a Burrow pass intended for Tee Higgins, resulting in an interception.

“It’s all love, but I needed a ring that year,” Cook joked.

“I hope I can bring one here,” he added. “That’s the main goal.”

Cook said he hasn’t spoken with Burrow since agreeing to a three-year, $40.25 million contract. But he’s looking forward to that first – or rather, second – conversation.