Three Down Look: Andy Dalton Reigns Supreme in Return to the Jungle

Andy Dalton got a pointed welcome back from Bengals fans—one he didn't expect to receive. His return favor wasn't so kind, as the Dallas Cowboys crushed the Bengals 30-7 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen didn't make any major mistakes, but three fumbles to open the game sunk any chance for an upset.

Here's a three-down look from Cincinnati's fifth straight loss of the season.

First Down: Hope Fumbled Away Early

If Bengals fans are feeling cursed by this point, it's hard to blame them. On the initial carry of the game, Giovani Bernard fumbled on a rushing attempt for the first time since his rookie season. The miscue sucked the air out of the stadium and the Cowboys took a 3-0 lead.

There was barely a moment to understand how Bernard lost the ball for the first time in 830 carries before Trayveon Williams coughed it up himself on the following possession. Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith recovered the ball and carried it 78 yards to the house.

Cincinnati responded by going on a 13-play, 60-yard drive only to have it end on a fumble by Alex Erickson. The Bengals needed one-yard on fourth down and Zac Taylor decided their fifth wide receiver was the best option.

Sunday was the first time two Bengals running backs fumbled in the same game since 1994 when Steve Broussard and Harold Green both coughed up the ball.

It was the first time a team lost a fumble on their first three possessions since the Patriots did it on Nov. 24, 2013. The brain trust and culture that's built six championship teams helped New England outlast the Broncos 34-31 that day. Cincinnati would've loved to lean on their culture in times of adversity. Instead, Zac Taylor's squad got blown out by a 3-9 team that played five days prior.

Second Down: Dalton Completes Fairytale Return

Once the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow it was easy to get caught up in the excitement and forget about all the good times Dalton brought to Cincinnati. Yes, he went 0-4 in playoff games, but Dalton gave the team a chance to win every week and made some great plays along the way.

Sunday was déjà vu for Bengals fans as Dalton methodically diced up the opposing secondary despite a 10-minute disparity in time of possession. The Bengals' all-time leader in touchdown passes tacked on two more to his total as a Cowboy, along with 185 yards on 16-of-23 passing. Dallas' defense did a lot of the heavy lifting, but Dalton's top targets—Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb—were dialed in.

The duo combined for 97 yards receiving, one touchdown, and half of Dalton's 13.2 EPA (Expected Points Added). It was his most efficient performance of the season by expected points, coming at the perfect time for a franchise clinging to a four percent chance at the playoffs according to FiveThirtyEight.

Dallas and Cincinnati had similar offensive issues coming into their matchup. The most glaring of which being the lack of a downfield passing game. Dalton opened that up a bit on Sunday, finishing 7-of-9 passing for 107 yards and one touchdown on throws 10-plus yards downfield.

Allen finished with 32 yards on 2-of-5 passing on attempts that were 10-yards downfield or more.

Third Down: Pass Rush Shows Signs Of Life

The Bengals front seven registered a pulse for the first time since the bye week as the defense finished with two sacks and four quarterback hits. I noted how the Cowboys have been through their own M*A*S*H unit with their protection this season, and Cincinnati took advantage.

Margus Hunt and Jordan Evans got credit for individual sacks, but it was a team effort. The defense seized mismatches all across the trenches to post their first multi-sack game since Week 9.

Carl Lawson only tallied one quarterback hit, but he was in on multiple pressures throughout the game. The Bengals' best pass rusher hasn't been able to get home much this season, yet Cowboys' tackle Brandon Knight had to earn his paycheck all afternoon.

Jessie Bates III keeps giving fans more reasons to vote him to the Pro Bowl after getting in on the pressure party with a quarterback hit that led to an intentional grounding penalty. Bates finished with four tackles and a pass defensed. The star safety was inches from snagging his fourth interception of the season, but he got there too early.

The defense continues to play their best football at the right time, but the Bengals could play Hall of Famer's at all eleven spots and they won't win games with an offense that's scored just three touchdowns over the past month.

Sunday's "Penei Sewell Bowl" goes down as a "win" for Cincinnati in a season full of losses.

