    • November 28, 2021
    Watch: Mike Hilton Has Pick Six, Gives Bengals 31-3 Lead Over Steelers

    Cincinnati is rolling past Pittsburgh.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 31-3 halftime lead over the Steelers. Mike Hilton's pick-six was the icing on the cake in what was a dominant half of football for Cincinnati. 

    Watch the play below. For our halftime observations, go here. 

    Watch: Mike Hilton Has Pick Six, Gives Bengals 31-3 Lead Over Steelers

